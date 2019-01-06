Woman raped in Crawley gardens

Police are investigating a report a woman was raped in the Memorial Gardens, Crawley, in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, January 6).

The 30-year-old victim said she was sitting in the gardens with a man she had met there earlier.

Woman raped in Memorial Gardens, Crawley. Picture by Eddie Mitchell.

He then took her into some bushes and raped her some time between 1am and 2.25am before running off towards the Kingsgate car park.

The woman is being supported by specially trained officers from Sussex Police.

The suspect is described as aged about 18, white with black long scruffy hair down to his ears and a medium black beard.

He was wearing a white hoody, possibly North Face, blue jeans, white Nike trainers and a big gold watch.

Detective Sergeant Pauline Lane, from Sussex Police, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses who were in the Memorial Gardens on Saturday night or in the early hours of Sunday who may have any information about this incident to come forward.

“The victim also approached two men after she was attacked and told them what had happened. We also need to speak to these two men.

“There are police patrols in the area of Memorial Gardens and anyone with concerns should speak to them.”

If you have any information which could help the investigation, contact police online https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or ring 101 quoting serial 110 of 06/01.