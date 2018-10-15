Woman rushed to hospital following A24 crash near Buck Barn

A woman was rushed to hospital after a car left the road and crashed off the A24 near Buck Barn.

Emergency services were called to the southbound collision on the dual carriageway near Mill Straight roundabout just after 11.30am today (October 15).

South East Coast Ambulance Service said the car had left the road and crashed into a ditch. For more from the scene see our previous story: Emergency services attend crash on A24 at Buck Barn

A spokesman said two women were injured and were treated by paramedics at the scene.

One of the women suffered a head injury and was taken to East Surrey Hospital, in Redhill, for further checks. The other was discharged at the scene, the spokesman added.

The road was closed for almost two hours between the roundabout and the junction with A272 West Chiltington Lane. It was re-opened shortly before 1.45pm.