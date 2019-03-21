Women’s fears over van driver’s ‘offensive’ behaviour

Police have acted to quell fears over a man in a white van trying to entice women into his vehicle in Henfield.

Officers say that a number of women in the village were concerned over the man’s ‘offensive and distressing’ behaviour.

Now police say they have traced the 46-year-old man and warned him about his conduct.

Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter said; “While no specific offences have been identified at present, our enquiries are continuing, and meanwhile we have taken action by warning this man that behaviour of this kind is at the least offensive, causing shock and distress to the woman involved and concerns among the wider community.

“Anyone who has concerns or information on learning of this matter can contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 799 of 19/03.”