Work begins on new affordable homes

Work has begun on a project to build 44 new affordable homes in Southgate.

Westridge Construction Ltd. was selected by Crawley Borough Council last year to build the homes, which will provide housing for Crawley residents on the housing register.

The new development comprises 22 flats in four blocks and 22 houses in five terraces on the former depot site in Old Horsham Road, Southgate.

Westridge will build 14 flats at 83-87 Three Bridges Road and four houses and two maisonettes in Dobbins Place, Ifield. West Sussex-based W Stirland has been chosen to build 37 new homes – five houses and 32 flats – on the current Kilnmead Car Park site in Northgate.

Westridge has taken possession of the Three Bridges Road development while detailed design is completed; demolition of the existing site will start in April.

Westridge has already built the council’s Passivhaus development in Gales Place, Three Bridges, and 18 affordable flats and Scout Hut in Lark Rise, Langley Green. Councillor Stephen Joyce, Cabinet member for Housing, said: “I’m delighted to see these new council homes being built in Southgate; a development which will soon be followed by three more across the town.”

Alec Rollings, Business Development at Westridge, said: “Having successfully completed the Passivhaus project at Gales Place for Crawley Borough Council, Westridge Construction is delighted to have been given the opportunity of building on this relationship, to provide further eco-friendly homes, significantly contributing to future fuel poverty reduction.

“Westridge is working closely with the council to maximise local training and employment opportunities occasioned by these three projects.”