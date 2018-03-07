World record attempt in Crawley to help charity

Parents in Crawley are looking to set a new world record for the largest babywearing group.

Michelle Harris, who runs BabyRocks Dance, is running the event from 1.30pm at the Bewbush Centre on Saturday March 17.

She is raising money for SANDS (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death charity), which supports anyone affected by the death of a baby, and improves care for bereaved parents.

The event is being held in memory of all babies who have been lost, including Michelle’s niece, Mia.

“I run BabyRocks Dance (Babywearing Dance classes in the Surrey and West Sussex area) in which we wear our little ones in slings or carriers and dance together,” she said.

“Dance is the most natural way not only to keep you fit but also to socialise, let emotions out, bond, have fun, meet amazing people and be you!”

Michelle, a trained dancer, started the class because she wanted to get dancing again after giving birth - she didn’t want to leave her daughter alone, and none of the ‘mummy fit’ classes she tried were fun. As she had been babywearing - and often found herself dancing about in the kitchen, which always seemed to soothe the baby - the idea of BabyRocks soon came to her.

Michelle says it offers great bonding time as well as a way to get exercise.

“MAM UK baby store is kindly sponsoring the event, and all attendees will receive a MAM goodie bag.

“East Surrey Slings will also be joining to offer baby wearing advice and give a talk on the benefits of babywearing and how to wear baby safely.

“If you don’t want to take part in the dance class (after the official Guinness World Record Count Up), there is no obligation, but please do still come along and be part of the world record and feel free to watch and cheer the other mummas along! There is no charge for the event but a suggested donation of £5 is advised to help SANDS carry on with their brilliant work!”

Donation buckets will be available on the day, or donate via: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jaime-nobbs7

For full details about the event and to book your space, visit: www.kangarocksdance.com/world-record-attempt