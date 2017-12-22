‘You had us in tears’ ... Partner of Love Actually creator tells school

The partner of the director of Hollywood Christmas blockbuster Love Actually has heaped praise on a school.

Emma Freud, partner of British screenwriter Richard Curtis, was in tears after watching the latest festive video created by St Wilfred’s School in Crawley.

Staff demonstrated their best acting skills as they recreated scenes from the popular comedy romance with headmaster Michael Ferry stealing the show as he channelled his inner Hugh Grant.

The broadcaster and writer, who also worked as a script editor on the original film, said on Twitter: “Would you tell your headmaster that his speech at the end had us in tears. What an amazing school. What a brilliant video. What an incredibly beautiful message you are giving your students and staff. Total respect and love to him and you all.

“Seriously.... massive congratulations. It’s absolutely gorgeous. Beautifully made. Beautifully edited. Beautifully scripted at the end.”

To watch the video click here