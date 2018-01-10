Your news: Girl spent half her Christmas money on community gifts

A 12 year old volunteer with Giving Back Crawley decided to spend half of her Christmas money on presents for those in need.

In a Facebook post, Joe Bines said Freya has been volunteering for the charity for four nights a week for seven months:

“She has learnt many things about life and people during this time, the most important is that a small kindness can make a huge difference to someone’s life.

“Freya decided she didn’t need all the ‘things’ that we are given over Christmas and so instead she choose to spend half of her Christmas money on things for the community members she cares about.

“She has bought four tents and lots of toiletry gift sets to hand out.”

Giving back Crawley provides hot food and essentials for impoverished or homeless people. For more information, and a list of supplies the charity needs, visit: https://www.givingbackcrawley.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/GivingBackCrawley/

