Letter: Diabetes UK seeks swimmers

Diabetes UK is looking for people from Sussex to take on the swimming challenge of the year, Swim22, between 22 February and 22 May.

As a Swim22 challenger you’ll swim an incredible 22 miles – the equivalent of crossing the English Channel – in your local pool, while making a difference with each and every splash.

You can take on the swim challenge alone or, better still, get your family, friends and colleagues involved.

You can even split the distance between a team to make it easier for everyone.

Swimming is a fantastic way to stay fit and healthy, have fun and set yourself a challenge.

Whether you’re an absolute beginner or a seasoned swimmer, our team will be on hand to offer swimming tips and fundraising advice.

Every day, around 700 people are diagnosed with diabetes.

When diabetes is not well managed it is associated with serious complications including heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney disease and amputations.

To sign up, just visit www.diabetes.org.uk/swim22.

There is no registration fee and no minimum sponsorship.

Lauren Baker,

Diabetes UK Regional Fundraiser in Sussex