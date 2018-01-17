Letter: Rotary Club thanks Crawley

The Rotary Club of Crawley would like to thank the people of the Town for the welcome they gave to Father Christmas as he paraded around the Town on his Sleigh before Christmas.

A total of £4066.36 was given and this has enabled us to provide Christmas presents to local families and Senior Citizens who would otherwise have been neglected at this time of year. It will also help us to respond and offer support to other needs that arise during this year.

We would like to acknowledge the help we have had from many people and The Lions Club this year and which has enabled Father Christmas to continue to reach as much of the Town as possible.

Many tins of sweets were donated by local companies including The Co-op and Tesco and we would like to express our thanks to them on behalf of the whole Community.

If anyone is interested in joining The Rotary Club or would like further details of our activities please contact Clive@ritzhire.co.uk

Ken Harris

President, Rotary Club of Crawley