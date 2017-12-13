Zurich House scheme revised

Revised plans to demolish the vacant Zurich House in Southgate and build flats in its place have been resubmitted.

East Street Homes’ application for 75 homes on the site in East Park was refused by Crawley Borough Council’s Planning Committee in September.

The block of flats would have ranged from three to six storeys in height.

Objectors raised concerns with the level of parking provided, with just 42 spaces planned, road safety, congestion, the effect of the development on the character of the area, and a loss of privacy for neighbouring properties.

Previous consent for 59 flats, approved by Crawley Borough Council back in 2013, had expired.

A prior application for a t-shaped block of 69 flats ranging from five to seven storeys was refused in 2011.

A total of 47 objections were received compared to one letter of support.

The developer has appealed to the planning inspectorate against the council’s decision to refuse permission.

In the meantime a fresh scheme for 66 flats with 66 parking spaces has been submitted to the council for the Zurich House site.

The building is broadly ‘t-shaped, stepping up from three to five storeys along East Park from west to east.

To comment visit www.crawley.gov.uk using code CR/2017/0974/FUL.