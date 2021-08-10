Batches of high blood pressure drug recalled due to ‘contamination’
Batches of blood pressure medication have been recalled due to potential risks of increasing likelihood of cancer.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) issued a notice concerning 25 batches of Irbesartan-containing medicinal products, due to “contamination with an impurity that could potentially increase the risk of cancer over time”.
While there is no proof that the batches has posed any health concerns to patients, the MHRA said it is taking “precautionary” measures to limit the risk of the chemical impurity.
The recall has only been issued to pharmacies and wholesalers so patients do not need to check their own medication.
Patients have been warned that not taking high blood pressure medication could lead to further ill health, with experts urging people to speak to their GP before abruptly stopping taking their medication.
‘Continue to take your medication’
“We’re recalling batches of certain sartan-containing products as a precautionary measure while we continue our investigation.
“If you’ve been taking one of the affected products, continue to take your medication.
Previous recalls of these types of products in 2018, 2019 and June 2021 are part of an ongoing investigation.
“The MHRA is working with other medicines regulators on