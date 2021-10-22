Brits lose more than 500 hours of sleep thanks to noise, study finds

A study of 2,000 Brits found nine in 10 have occasions where they struggle to get to sleep due to noise and disruptions, spending an hour and 22 minutes lying awake each night.

Snoring is the biggest disrupter of sleep, with almost a quarter being kept awake by their partner’s nocturnal rumblings, while one in 10 wake themselves up with their own snoring.

Other sleep-depriving noises include the rain and wind, dogs barking, boilers firing up and car alarms.

And 22 per cent have even been woken up by someone flushing the toilet.

Dr Ellie Cannon, GP and campaign ambassador for nasal dilator www.mutesnoring.com, which commissioned the research, said: "Getting enough sleep is important for both mental and physical health, so finding ways to ensure we get the best we can is vital.

“If we don’t get enough sleep this can not only affect our mood or energy levels of course, but our physical health as well.

"Lack of sleep can be associated with diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.

“Controlling noise is simple but effective at improving sleep. It’s difficult to control the noises which interrupt our sleep during the night, whether that’s neighbours and animals outside or noises in our own homes.

“And there is nothing more disturbing than lying there trying to sleep and all you can do is tune into your partner snoring next to you – the biggest culprit according to the research.”

The study also found that those who do wake up spend an average of 20 minutes trying to get back to sleep after being disturbed by a noise.

And this leaves sufferers feeling lethargic, grumpy, groggy, stressed and unable to concentrate.

Bad periods of sleep affect on the body

More than one in five (22 per cent) will even feel unwell after a night of bad sleep, while 15 per cent will suffer from muscle pain.

But 58 per cent admit to being so sensitive to sound, that they will wake up if there’s a sudden noise in the night.

While six in 10 feel their quality of their sleep has decreased as they have aged.

It also emerged 48 per cent of those who have been disturbed by a noise have complained to the person responsible, with 67 per cent admitting this was their own partner.

And if they are woken by snoring, while 54 per cent simply get their other half to change positions in a bid to put a stop to it, 35 per cent resort to moving rooms.

Result of snoring

As a result, 52 per cent admitted their relationship has suffered as a result of snoring, according to the study carried out via OnePoll.

Steve Smith, UK manager for www.mutesnoring.com, said: “Snoring in particular can be a big hindrance to not only our sleeping patterns, but those of our loved ones.

“It has even led to some relationships ending, so finding the right way to open up the airways and improve the experience for all is vital."