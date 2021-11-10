These are the secret Google codes you can type in to unlock games - including Pacman

Shutterstock

You can unlock various hidden games on Google by entering codes into the search engine.

Arcade classics, including ‘Pacman’, are free to play and are coded into Google by developers.

One game you can even play offline, designed to give phone and laptop users something to do when the WiFi goes down.

Here are the hidden games and how you can play them.

What Google games can I unlock and how?

Atari Breakout

Atari Breakout is an arcade classic involving breaking coloured blocks with a ball that you control with your space bar.

To play, just type ‘Atari Breakout’ into the Google search bar.

Pacman

The popular Pacman game can also easily be played on Google.

Simply type in ‘Pacman’ into the search bar and click ‘Play’.

Tic Tac Toe

Google will also play a game of Tic Tac Toe, also known as noughts and crosses, against you.

Just type in ‘Tic Tac Toe’ into search.

Snake

The popular 90s game Snake is also on Google Chrome.

Type in ‘play Snake’ into Google search and the game will appear.

Dino Runner

This is a hidden dinosaur game on Google that you can play without an internet connection.

Lose access to both WiFi and mobile internet on either your mobile phone or laptop, then try to load Google Chrome.

You should see a ‘No internet’ page when you try to load Chrome with a dinosaur at the top.

If you are on a computer simply press the space bar and the game will activate. Use the space bar to jump over obstacles.

If you are on a mobile phone, tap on the dinosaur with your finger and tap the screen to make the dinosaur jump.

On this game the highest possible score you can reach is 99,999 - a target possibly for the more dedicated gamers, but why not give it a go!