Win £10,000 to put towards a house deposit by finding a pair of keys launched from space

Be in with a chance to win

Struggling to buy a home? You can win a whopping £10,000 towards your house deposit by finding a pair of keys launched from space!

In this exciting new competition, led by regulated property buyers, GoodMove a pair of keys are being launched into space! They will land anywhere in the UK. The first person to find them and call the number on the keys will get their hands on £10,000 to use towards a house deposit*.

And with average house prices now standing at an average of £276,091¹ - who wouldn’t love a bit of extra help towards getting their dream home?

The struggle of saving for a house deposit

In the UK, over half (55%) of all homes are owned by people aged 55+2, and young people often find themselves struggling to get on the property ladder.

Many find it difficult to save up for a house deposit (photo: shutterstock)

In fact, our recent research found that almost half (47%) find it impossible to save for a deposit on their own and the majority (27%) take between 5-10 years to save up3.

This money aims to help the many people in this situation finally buy their own piece of paradise.

So, how can you win this life-changing money?

Find the keys launched from space

The pair of keys will be launched into the atmosphere on Wednesday 19th January 2022 and will land on British soil the very same day. To keep track of the keys and their journey, keep your eyes peeled on this page for live updates so you can scout out the cosmic keys. They could be landing in X!

The first person to find the keys will win the £10,000 towards a new home. All they need to do is call the phone number on the keyring and a representative will collect their details.

Nima Ghasri, Director at GoodMove says: “We know that the property market is especially volatile right now. Many Brits struggle to get their foot on the property ladder and buy their dream home.

We really hope this money can brighten up someone’s January and can’t wait to see our keys’ journey into space!”