Sainsbury’s half price toy sale will take place in November 2021

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The annual event gives families the chance to get some of the best toys for their children - at up to 50% off.

The sale is yet to start so we’re not sure exactly what items will be included - and how much the discount for each item will be - but previous year’s sales tell us that you can expect to see lots of the top brands included such as Lego, Vtech, Barbie, Marvel and Paw Patrol.

The offers available differ every year though so parents and carers can expect some huge savings on top toys which every child would love to find under the Christmas tree on December 25.

The sale has previously taken place in October, but this year it has been delayed until November leaving parents eagerly anticipating the savings.

Sainsbury’s have yet to confirm the official date of the up to half price toy event, however, but it’s rumoured to begin on Wednesday, November 10 and will last a week - meaning it would finish on Wednesday, November 17.

When the sale does take place it will be in store only so shoppers will have to head to their local store to bag themselves a bargain . . . or maybe two or three.

For more information, check the Sainsbury’s website.

If you want to get ahead with your Christmas shopping in the meantime, check out the supermarket’s Christmas gift section where you will find some great items already on offer. There’s a range of fantastic toys that are available on a two for £15 offer.

It’s a perfect deal to take advantage of if you have more than one young child to buy for, and also brilliant value for money.

We’ve rounded up them of the best toys included in the offer below.

If you’re looking for firth toy inspiration, check out the Dream List of top 12 toys for Christmas 2021.

Barbie Dreamtopia Mermaid Assortment Barbie Dreamtopia Mermaid Assortment £10.00 Bath time fun 4.5/5 These beautiful mermaid Barbie dolls are £10 each. Each mermaid doll has a colourful bodice and sparkly tail. The dolls’ waists bend so kids can move the tail back and forth to swim in the sea . . . or should that be the bath . . . or sit them up to shimmer in the sun. Buy now

LEGO Iron Man Mech LEGO Iron Man Mech £9.00 Imagination play 4.5/5 Unleash kids’ inner superhero with this Iron Man mech LEGO building toy – with stud shooter, movable limbs and an Iron Man minifigure to fit inside. Fans of Marvel Avengers will love this action-packed action figure. Instructions are available via the LEGO Life App for easy assemble so boys and girls can zoom, rotate and visualise the set as they build. Buy now

Peppa Pig Medic Case Peppa Pig Medic Case £11.00 Little ones 4.5/5 Let your little one use their imagination and assist nurse Peppa with their very own Peppa Pig medical case. All accessories pack neatly away into the carry case. Includes stethoscope, syringe, thermometer, otoscope, tweezers, plastic plaster, medicine bottle, scissors and a mirror, so your child will be treating their patients in no time. Buy now

Disney Princess Classic Fashion Doll Assortment Disney Princess Classic Fashion Doll Assortment £11.00 Little princesses 5/5 This Disney fashion doll is ready for lots of adventures with your little princess. There’s a range of princesses available, so you’ll be able to pick your little one’s favourite, and each doll has a signature-coloured, jewel-ombre gown with glitter print detailing. She’ll be imagining her own fairy tale in no time. Buy now

Chad Valley Transporter With 6 Cars Chad Valley Transporter With 6 Cars £10.00 Mobile play 4/5 This transporter is perfect for any enthusiastic little driver to show off their car collection. This set includes six die-cast vehicles. It’s a great toy for mobile play too as your children can carry the transporter using the retractable handle or push it along the floor as it is free-wheeling. Either way, they’ll love racing for hours. Buy now