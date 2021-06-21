The club that produced the former undisputed middleweight champion of the world are re-starting their hugely successful minors group this Saturday.

In the past some great fighters have come out of the group including former professional champion Ben Jones, Sulman Mirza and current junior star Harry Parsons.

Crawley Boxing Club produced former undisputed middleweight champion of the world Alan Minter

Under the guidance of another multi champion Peter Hopcraft, the club, based in Three Bridges, are opening their doors to eight to 11 year olds, and teaching them the Noble Art.

Hopcraft will be ably assisted by another more recent national champion in Matarr Wanda, as well as ex club boxers Ian Hamilton and Louie Hopcraft.

The weekly sessions start at 10am but spaces are strictly limited, so parents interested in their child being a part of the club of the venture should ring the club secretary on 07786 680463, and reserve a place.

The club are this week finalising plans for the biggest show in recent years. In honour of the great Geoff Hopcraft it promises to be a real blockbuster.