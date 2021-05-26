Crawley Boxing Club fighting back after more than a year away from the ring

Top junior prospect Harry Parsons gets in shape for the new season. Pictures courtesy of Ron Parsons

They’re off the ropes and fighting back after more than a year away from the ring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The number one club in the north of the county has reopened it’s doors and the juniors are already working hard as they prepare to get back in the ring.

Under the guidance of head coach Paddy Harmey, the town’s top young boxers putting in the hours, with intense training sessions as they prepare to hear the first bell of the opening round.

Olly Rhymes (right) and Dylan Heneghan prepare for the new season with a TechSpar session

Harmey, along with fellow coaches Ron Parsons and Rees Hopcraft, are under no illusions as to how much the sport has suffered from Covid.

A few of the club’s young boxers have quit the sport, while the remaining fighters are single minded in their determination to go for glory.

Preparations are already underway for the likes of Olly Rhymes and Dylan Heneghan to box in the national championships, while Ron Parsons is already looking to stage a blockbuster show in the town before Christmas.

As well as Rhymes and Heneghan, the club has seen the return of junior prospect Harry Parsons and Aideen Cummins looking to enhance their ring reputations.