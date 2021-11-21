The towns top fistic talent will be showcasing their ring skills this Sunday at the Goffs Park Social Club, as amateur boxing pays tribute to a legend.

Geoff Hopcraft sadly passed away last year and due to the Coronavirus situation the club he served so passionately have been unable to honour him, until now.

Mo Hassine (right)

Known as the Godfather of the Noble Art, Geoff gave more than 60 years of his life to the sport, the majority of that time as Chairman of the club based in Three Bridges.

Hundreds and hundreds of young boxers owe their careers to Geoff, and club Secretary and Manager Ron Parsons has worked tirelessly for the last four months to put this show together.

He told the Observer: "It was important that the clubs young boxers were able to pay their own special tribute to this man.

"It's been a lot of hard work putting the show together, but I know he'll be looking down with immense pride at his clubs brilliant young talent."

Luke Massey

Top of the bill sees the classy Mo Hassine take on the tough Frank Grandon from Southampton's Golden Ring club, in what promises to be a thriller.

Luke Massey faces Horshams Callum Bailey, while club mate Hasnat Shah takes on Gatwick Keystone fighter Yusuf Javed over three rounds, as part of a packed undercard.

Crawley' s junior boxers are well represented with Auff Amir and Mohhamad Shaid both facing tough opposition from Kents West Kingsdown club.

There's a ring debut for 16 year old heavyweight Dejan Wanda, while Ukrainian banger Dymitri Ilyuk also features.

Sadly though injury and illness has ruled out Southern Counties champion Dylan Heneghan, Harry Parsons and Sahil Khan.

With a packed afternoon of action starting at 1pm and 16 bouts scheduled, there are still a few tickets available.