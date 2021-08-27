Crawley Boxing Club receives welcome cash boost at memorial event for former chairman

From left: Michael Skam with Geoff's sons Peter and Rees Hopcraft

The generous golfers got together earlier in the summer for a special tournament in memory of the late, great Geoff Hopcraft.

Geoff, who sadly passed away last June, was a passionate golfer, and his great friends Michael and Francis Skam staged the fundraising bonanza.

The event raised a fantastic £1,753 for the Three Bridges-based boxing club, that was served so well by Geoff for more than 60 years.

Club secretary Ron Parsons told the Observer: "This was a fantastic gesture by all the golfers on the day, and of course the organisers.

"The money will aid us greatly after the pandemic and will be used to help our young boxers achieve so much more in the future".