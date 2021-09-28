Crawley Boxing Club teen produces masterclass to win first-ever title

Crawley Boxing Club’s new batch of young hopefuls with junior star Harry Parsons

Heneghan, 15, smashed his way to his first-ever title by stopping Surrey boxer Jimmy Adams in the third round.

A cautious Heneghan soon overcome a tight opening round, that saw both boxers searching for clean scoring shots.

Once the bell sounded for the second round, the Crawley boxer grew in confidence continually catching Adams with accurate punches.

Heneghan stepped up the onslaught in the third and final round and caught the Surrey fighter with a flurry of damaging punches that Adams had no answer to.

Forced to take a standing eight count it only delayed the inevitable as Heneghan picked up where he left off with a display of relentless shots that forced the referee in call a halt.

Dylan now moves into the next round in his bid to become national under-70kg kingpin.

Meanwhile, the latest crop of young boxers have enrolled at Crawley Boxing Club.

The Three Bridges-based club have re-launched their highly successful Kid Gloves class on a Saturday morning.

Designed specifically for eight to 11 year olds, and run by head coach Peter Hopcraft, the club welcomes youngsters who want to learn how to box.

And last Saturday the newcomers were shown the ropes by the clubs junior star Harry Parsons.