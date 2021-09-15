Horsham venue to show Anthony Joshua fight - here is how you can book tickets

The Clubhouse in Horsham will show Anthony Joshua's fight with Oleksandr Usyk, with the full undercard, from 6pm on Saturday, September 25

In what is sure to be a great fight, The Clubhouse in Horsham are showing it live with the full undercard from 6pm.

Russell Bedford, manager at The REC Horsham Ltd, said: “It is a fantastic night for boxing as we edge ever closer to a potential showdown for AJ with Tyson Fury.

“With it in three rooms on huge screens, with stadium sound it’s going to be something special!”

Whilst the fight will be high on many sporting fans agendas, there is a whole feast of live action before the first bell rings.

The Sussex Kop, a Liverpool FC supporters club, will be filling the venue as Liverpool take on Brentford in the Premier League. Prior to that, Chelsea take on Manchester City meaning The Clubhouse could be booming.

The Clubhouse provides a great venue for football fans and the exclusive use of REC Rooms2 will enable The Sussex Kop to create their own mini Anfield during the game.

Russell added: “It’s been amazing seeing all the banners and flags pre-game.

“It’s really created a huge match day atmosphere and on September 25, it will be even more vibrant with the fight following on from the game!”

Events such as an Anthony Joshua fight are hugely popular and draw a lot of fans, both hardcore and casual, to pubs and clubs all over the country.

It was with this in mind that The Clubhouse decided to make it a ticketed but FREE event.

You can book your tickets via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/anthony-joshua-vs-oleksandr-usyk-tickets-168764564355?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.