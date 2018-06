Three Bridges cruised to a nine-wicket win against Ansty in Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League.

Walid Ghauri (56) and Ole Blandford (52 not out) scored the runs as Bridges chased down the 113 target.

DM1865015a.jpg Cricket: Sussex League Division 2 Ansty (fielding) v Three Bridges. Charlie Rutter bowling to Ollie Blandford. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-180624-001005008

The video above was filmed by Simon Rose and edited by Mike Rose.

Sussex Cricket League: Gayler and Twine shine in run-filled weekend