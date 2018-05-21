Australian Winn the star for Bridges

After a wash out last week, Three Bridges 1st XI looked to kick start their season at home to Lindfield.

After winning the toss captain Matt Blandford chose to bat first on a deck perfectly suited for batting.

Cricket

Bridges lost both openers early but that bought together new recruit Regan Derham and overseas player David Winn.

Hailing from Australia Winn is no stranger to a flat batting track and set about dismantling the Lindfield attack.

Derham and Winn looked in control and took the score past 80 before Derham was trapped LBW for 42.

This bought Joe Walker to the crease who ably supported Winn through the middle overs.

Winn plastered the Lindfield attack to all corners of the ground without offering a single chance, completing his 100 at less than a run a ball.

He eventually fell for a brilliant 114, but the onslaught wasn’t done there.

The team's all rounders Rose (17*) and M Blandford (32*) caused carnage in the last 10 overs propelling the score up to an impressive 265-6 off their 45 overs.

With the ball Bridges started well with Matt Blandford snicking off Harry Chaudhary in the first over. Nathan Pugh and Charlie Weir then batted patiently putting on over 100 runs together but ultimately just not keeping up with the required run rate. When Rose trapped Pugh LBW the collapse started… The next 8 wickets fell for 60 runs, with Rose ending with 3-37, Alderman 2-37 and Blandford with 2-44.

Man of the match was David Winn for his masterful 114 and 2 run outs. A great win for the Bridges who look to take this form into next weeks encounter with Bexhill.

