Bridges close in on promotion to Premier

Division 2

Mike Rose took 3-18 for top of the table Three Bridges, who only need one win from their last two games to seal promotion.

David Winn and Joe Walker batted with great control as Bridges gained a 41-run victory at Chichester Priory Park.

Winn fell from a questionable lbw for 31, before Walker and Connor Golding put on 40 runs together before both were caught out to leave TBCC at 132-5.

Jack Hyde batted well for 25 and was the last batsman to really impact the game before Bridges were all out for a solid 171.

Chichester slumped to 45-6 in their reply. Charlie Futcher and Magnus Christensen played short cameos for Chichester but ultimately it was not enough with every bowler picking up a wicket as Bridges bowled Chichester out for 130. Rose was the pick of the bowlers with 3-18 off his nine overs.