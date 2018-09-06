Brown: We have to keep up Sussex's twin trophy hunt

Sussex captain Ben Brown surveyed another county championship victory and declared: Good things are happening here.

The skipper led his team to an emphatic 274-run win over Leicestershire inside three days at Hove which put them - at least for now - back in the second promotion spot in division two, and hot on the heels of leaders Warwickshire.

Brown praised new-ball pair Ollie Robinson and Jofra Archer, who took eight of the ten second-inning wickets.

He said: "I'm really delighted. There are still areas where we can improve but we bowled fantastically. We slammed the wicket, were patient when we had to be and it's a great position for me as captain when our two new-ball bowlers Robinson and Archer are bowling so well and our change bowlers are on song as well.

"I'm really pleased for Ollie Robinson. He was arguably the difference between the sides in this game but Jofra bowled really well too, he could easily have picked up five wickets. The bowling unit are putting in a great shift.

"It's been a fantastic season so far with a lot to play for. Lots of good things are happening and we want that to continue all the way until the end of the season. We're in the hunt for two trophies and we've just got to keep going."

Paul Nixon, the Leicestershire coach, described the Sussex bowling attack as quality. He said: "The damage was done in our first innings and it was always going to be a tough ask after that, especially against a quality bowling attack like Sussex's.

"The positives were us were Colin Ackerman batted really well today until he got a brute of a delivery that must have nipped back out of a crack about a foot!

"Sussex are a well-drilled outfit, hard-working with highly skilled players and they are a benchmark for us. These three days have been a great learning curve for us in that regards but Ben Mike was a revelation for us. Nine wickets on his debut was a special performance by him - I'm delighted about that."

