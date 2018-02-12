County Championship and One-Day Cup tickets on sale now at Sussex

Tickets for Sussex's 2018 Specsavers County Championship and Royal London One-Day Cup fixtures have now gone on sale.

Our first home match of the four-day competition sees us take on Gloucestershire at The 1st Central County Ground between Friday 27th and Monday 30th April, before welcoming the likes of 2015 County Champions Middlesex, Paul Nixon’s Leicestershire and Warwickshire to Hove during a busy summer.

Our County Championship campaign will also take us to Arundel Castle, with Durham the visitors on the longest day of the year.

Sussex Sharks’ Royal London One-Day Cup campaign begins with a home fixture against local rivals Kent at The 1st Central County Ground on Thursday 17th May, before Hampshire make the short trip to Hove two days later.

We will also host Middlesex at Hove, and Essex at Eastbourne, with the latter providing the opposition for the Sharks’ final group game on Sunday 3rd June.

The cheapest way to watch our exciting young squad in every home Specsavers County Championship and home group Royal London One-Day Cup match this season is by securing a 2018 Membership. You can also secure your seat for the T20 Vitality Blast campaign with a Blast Pass, before tickets go on general sale on 1st March.

Academy boys to tour with pro squad

Sharks snap up one of world's top T20 stars

