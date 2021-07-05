Crawley Eagles back on the winning trail after away win

Atif Ali's return from injury spurred Crawley Eagles CC to victory at Bexhill CC. Picture by Derek Martin

Eagles batted first and scored 160 all out. Captain Anjum Zafar top-scored with 38.

This was a below par score but the Eagles bowlers were boosted by Atif Ali's (4-26) return from injury.

He was ably supported by Imran Mehboob (1-22) and young left arm spinner Usman Hussain (2-25) as the trio helped the team to a welcome win and the 30 points.

Eagles skipper Zafar said “I was very happy with the way the team bounced back from last week’s poor performance.

"But we still have a lot of work to do to improve in the second half of the season”.

Eagles travel to Seaford CC on Saturday hoping to continue their good form.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 2ND XI

Crawley Eagles CC 2nd XI had a well-deserved 66-run victory at home to Pagham CC 2nd XI in Division 6 West.

The hosts were asked to bat and scored 208-9 off 40 overs, Mohamed Infas top-scoring with 44.

In reply the visitors could not deal with the pace bowling of Majid Siraj (4-32) and the spin of Kumara De Silva (4-19) as Pagham finished 142 all out off 32 overs to secure 30 points for the Eagles.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 3RD XI

For the second time this season and Eagles team played out a tie.

This time it was Crawley Eagles CC 3rd XI who had a tense and close game against Himani CC at Bewbush in Division 7 West.

Eagles batted first and scored 113-7 off 40 overs. In reply Himani were bowled out in the 37th over with the scores level.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 4TH XI

Crawley Eagles CC 4th XI got back to winning ways in Division 8 West with a comfortable 61-run victory at home against a strong Broadwater CC 2nd XI team.

Eagles batted first and Ateeq Rehman (77) top-scored in a total of 188 all out. In reply the visitors were bowled out for 127 in 35 overs.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 5TH XI

Crawley Eagles CC 5th XI's (244-7) 71-run victory at Portslade CC 3rd XI (173-7) in Division 9 West was a welcome one after a difficult first half of the season.

Left-arm swing bowler Mohamed Roshan Ashif Abdul Cader (2-34) took another brace of wickets, making him the club's leading wicket taker at the halfway stage of the campaign.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 6TH XI