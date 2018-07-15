Crawley Eagles beat leaders in tense clash

A closely fought and tense two-wicket victory by Crawley Eagles over a strong Burgess Hill 1st XI helped keep the pressure on the top teams in Division 3 East.

Hill won the toss and elected to bat the welcome return to the Eagles team of opening bowlers Imran Mehboob (1-27 of 12 overs) and Rilwan Mohamed (2-30) helped pressure the top order which resulted in the home side being bowled out for 134 on 43 over.

Anjum celebrates the wicket of Kevin Ramsey

Anjum Zafar picked up 4-21 and Kevin Ramsey top scored with a solid 65. Eagles reply got off to bad start both opener out early but once again it was Tanveer Haider (38) and an important 13 from Sajeer Nizam that made the difference that helped Eagles get over the line and finish on 136-8 in 36 overs to win a thriller and collect 30 points.

Eagles will welcome East Grinstead 2nd XI to Cherry Lane on Saturday start 12.30pm and will be hoping to carry on the good form.

Junior star, 13, smashes unbeaten ton in senior match

Sussex Cricket League Division 6 West - Crawley Eagles 2nd XI v Rustington 1st XI: A brilliant 97 not out from Sohail Khan helped Eagles 2nd XI to a last over win against Rustington 1st XI at Cherry Lane.

The visitors batted first and scored 233-8 off 40 overs young 16-year-old Baseer Jafeer (3-31) and Sunaid Mohammed (3-24) were the pick of the bowlers.

In reply Eagles, were in deep trouble at 70-6 but a brilliant partnership from youngster Baseer Jafeer 26 and a fantastic match-winning 97 not out from Sohail Khan helped Eagles win with two balls to spare in a brilliant run chase to finish the inning on 234-8.

Sussex Cricket League: Manenti stars as Premier leaders are held to a draw



Read more at:

Sussex Cricket League Div 7 - Crawley Eagles 3rd XI v Broadwater 2nd XI: Eagles 3rd XI had a comfortable nine-wicket win over Broadwater 2nd XI at Cherry Lane.

The visitors batted first and were bowled out for 64 in 26 overs.

Asif Shad had the amazing bowling figures of 5.3 overs three maidens five wickets for only three runs. Eagles knocked off the runs in seven overs to claim the win.

Why Gareth Southgate and his England players are not heroes



Sussex Cricket League Div 8 - Crawley Eagles 4th XI v Pulborough CC 1st XI: Eagles 4th XI had a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Pulborough 1st XI.

Eagles bowled first and restricted the host to 125-8 off 40 overs. Captain

Imran Habeebullakhan was the pick of the bowlers with 2-24 of his seven overs. Eagles chased down the target in 19 overs for the loss of three wickets with Safrin Nazeer (67 not out) ensuring the team stay top of the table.