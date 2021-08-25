Crawley Eagles edged out by Portslade

Usman Bashir top-scored with 40 for Crawley Eagles CC against Portslade CC. Picture by Steve Robards

Eagles batted first but could only manage 169 all out off their 39 overs. Usman Bashir top-scored for Eagles with 40.

The Eagles bowlers tried their best to get the team an unlikely win but, despite a late flurry of wickets, the host got to the target with the last pair in 39 overs.

Young leg spinner Ali Yousef was the pick of the Eagles bowlers with 2-22 off his eight overs.

Eagles captain Anjum Zafar said: “Not batting the full allocation of overs cost us today. Our bowlers bowled very well but it was our batting that let us down.”

Eagles make the long trip to Rye CC on Saturday hoping to improve their form.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 2ND XI

Crawley Eagles CC 2nd XI had a comfortable 118-run victory over Broadbridge Heath at Cherry Lane in Division 6 West.

Eagles batted first and scored 200-9 off 40 overs, with Dilshan De Silva top-scoring with 50.

In reply the visitors well bowled out for 82. Kumar De Silva was the pick of the bowlers with 3-14 off his eight overs.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 3RD XI

Crawley Eagles CC 3rd XI won by six wickets against local rivals Ram CC 2nd XI at Cherry Lane in Division 7 West.

The visitors batted first and scored 122 all out in 34 overs. Eagles reached the target in 22 overs and picked up a well-deserved 30 points.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 4TH XI

Crawley Eagles CC 4th XI lost by four wickets at Brighton & Hove CC 4th XI in Division 8 West.

The visitors batted first but could only manage 174 all out in 39 overs. In reply the hosts got to the target in for the loss of six wickets.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 5TH XI

Crawley Eagles CC 5th XI recorded a low-scoring 57-run win over Wisborough Green CC 2nd XI at Bewbush in Division 9 West.

The hosts batted first and were all out for 117 on a difficult pitch. But it proved to be enough as the visitors were all out for 66.

Mohamed Roshan Ashif Abdul Cader was the pick of the bowlers with 4-8 off his eight overs.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 6TH XI

Crawley Eagles CC 6th XI beat a strong Billingshurst CC 3rd XI by seven wickets at Tilgate in Division 10 West.