Crawley Eagles firsts fall foul of the weather while the seconds soar

Wazoomi Wahid scored a brilliant 132 to help Crawley Eagles CC 2nd XI beat a strong Eastergate CC on Saturday. Picture courtesy of Ish Jalal

Eagles welcome Ifield CC on Saturday to Cherry Lane for a fiercely-contested local derby.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 2ND XI

Wazoomi Wahid's brilliant 132 helped Crawley Eagles CC 2nd XI to a 110-run victory over Eastergate CC at Cherry Lane in Division 6 West.

Eagles elected to bat first and scored 244-5 off 40 overs. Wahid's 132 included 22 boundaries.

In reply the visitors finished on 134-7 off 40 overs. Dilshan De Silva was the pick of the bowlers with 3-16 off four overs.

Speaking on Wahid's innings, captain Mohammed Imran Habeebullakhan said: “It was a great innings from Wazza. We hope he can carry this form into the second half of the season."

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 3RD XI

Crawley Eagles CC 3rd XI suffered a very narrow 13-run defeat at Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching CC 2nd XI in Division 7 West.

A knock of 134 from Colin Hendien helped the host to a 254-4 off 38 overs. In reply Eagles put on a great effort chasing such a large target in 38 overs, but just fell short on 241-8.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 4TH XI

Crawley Eagles CC 4th XI had Jafar Nazir to thank for their 14-run win over Horsham CC 3rd XI in Division 8 West.

The evergreen swing bowler claimed 3-16 off his nine overs to help bowl out the visitors for 134 to claim the narrow win.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 5TH XI

Crawley Eagles CC 5th XI secured a two-wicket victory over a strong East Preston CC 2nd XI side in Division 9 West.

Segufared Rishaffi top-scored with 44 before Mohammed Ifaz (4-23) took the team to a well deserved win.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 6TH XI