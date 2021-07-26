Crawley Eagles grounded by leaders St Peters

Mohamed Fayas' brilliant 103 helped Crawley Eagles CC 2nd XI beat local rivals Crawley CC 2nd XI at Cherry Lane on Saturday.

Max Wheatly's 125 off only 50 balls, which included 14 fours and nine sixes, set the platform for a match winning total of 377-6 off 45 overs.

The situation was not helped when Eagles strike bowler Atif Ali got injured and could not bowl or bat.

Nevertheless, the hosts dominated the game and cruised to a comfortable win, playing like champions elect.

Eagles will look to bounce back from this heavy defeat in their home game against third-placed Glynde & Beddingham CC this Saturday.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 2ND XI

Crawley Eagles CC 2nd XI beat local rivals Crawley CC 2nd XI by 53 runs at Cherry Lane in Division 6 West.

The hosts batted first and Mohammed Fayas' 103 helped his team get to 282-7 off 40 overs. In reply the visitors fell short, ending on 234-9.

Majeed Siraj (4-35) was the pick of the bowlers and helped his team collect 30 points.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 3RD XI

Crawley Eagles CC 3rd XI lost a close game by three runs away at Pulborough CC in Division 7 West.

The hosts batted first and scored 113-9 off 40 overs. Young Hassan Mujtaba was the pick of the Eagles bowlers with 3-17 off eight overs.

Unfortunately, the Eagles batters could not get to the winning target and were bowled out three runs shy of the target.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 4TH XI

Crawley Eagles CC 4th XI won by six wickets against Barns Green CC 2nd XI at Cherry Lane in Division 8 West.

The visitors batted first and were bowled out for 152. Ammer Malik (4-29) was the pick of the bowlers.

In reply Eagles got to the target in 20 overs as Yasser Ilyas hit an unbeaten 52.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 5TH XI

Crawley Eagles CC 5th XI lost to a strong Bosham CC team by eight wickets in Division 9 West.

Eagles batted first and scored 167-all out in 38 overs. In the reply Bosham got to the target in 27 overs.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 6TH XI

Crawley Eagles CC 6th XI were comprehensively beaten by 112 runs at home by Petworth Park CC in Division 10 West.