Crawley Eagles soar to victory over neighbours Ifield

Atif Hussain's brilliant 122 not out helped Crawley Eagles CC 3rd XI to victory win over a strong Slinfold CC 2nd XI team at Cherry Lane.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat but were soon in trouble when Imran Mehboob's (3-32) swing bowling reduced Ifield to 20-3.

Only Daniel Groves, who ended up 48 not out, batted well as the visitors were all out for 167 off 34 overs.

All the Eagles bowlers performed well. Young left arm spinner Usman Hussain (3-34) and Atif Ali (2-31) ensured Ifield's total was low.

In reply Eagles got to the target in 36 overs thanks to Shakir Hameed (65) and Rehan Hassan (48 not out), as the hosted ended on 170-4.

Eagles captain Anjum Zafar said: “Today was our best team performance everyone contributed especially in the field.

"To keep a strong Ifield team to just 167 on a good batting track was the key to this win. We will try to keep this good form going into the rest of the games”.

Eagles travel to high-flying St Peters, Brighton CC this Saturday.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 2ND XI

Crawley Eagles CC 2nd XI beat Division 6 West leaders Rustington CC by four wickets to climb up into fourth spot.

The hosts batted first and scored 194-7 of 40 overs. In reply Eagles got to the target in 38 overs as Wazoomi Wahid top-scored with 42.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 3RD XI

Crawley Eagles CC 3rd XI won a high-scoring game against a strong Slinfold CC 2nd XI at Cherry Lane in Division 7 West.

The visitors scored 238-9 off 40 overs as Priya Dondeenu top-scored with 57. In reply Atif Hussain scored a brilliant 122 to help Eagles to a well-deserved victory.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 4TH XI

Crawley Eagles CC 4th XI had an easy seven-wicket win over Ifield CC 3rd XI in Division 8 West.

Ifield batted first and were all out for 110 in 34 overs. Jafar Nazir was once again the pick of the bowlers with 2-17 off nine overs. Eagles got to the target in 16 overs, Yasser Ilyas top-scored with 42 not out.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 5TH XI

Crawley Eagles CC 5th XI had a five-wicket win over a strong West Wittering CC 2nd XI at Bewbush in Division 9 West.

The visitors batted first and were 119 all out. Segufared Rishafi (4-16) and Ifaz Ahmed (4-21) were the pick of the bowlers.

Eagles got to the target in 30 overs, Rishafi scoring 34 not out in his man of the match performance.

CRAWLEY EAGLES CC 6TH XI