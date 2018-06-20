CRICKET: Clifford and Groves only Ifield batsmen to make double figures in seven-wicket defeat

Ifield’s struggles to adapt to life in the Premier League continued as they were well beaten at home by Preston Nomads after another poor batting display.

Paul Clifford was making the most of his early good fortune and after being hit several times by some short-pitched bowling before he finally succumbed on 34 when misjudging a shot and picking out the fielder to leave the home side on 71 for 6.

There was a sense of déjà vu as Dan Groves came in and again showed what was possible with a little bit of intent and purpose and he scored a run a ball 30 before being bowled by Tim Moses.

Ifield ended up 93 all out with only Clifford and Groves making double figures, the Nomad wickets were shared around between Blair Tickner (3-30), Navin Patel (3-39), Tim Moses (2-12) and Adam O’Brien (2-6).

Ifield’s opening bowlers James Pearce and Andy McGorian gave it everything and McGorian picked up the early wicket of Moses, trapping him LBW for 0 but there were no further early successes and although the visitors lost a couple more wickets with the score in the 50s, Jeremy Green and Liam O’Brien comfortably saw them home to win by seven wickets.

Ifield visit lower-table rivals Cuckfield on Saturday.