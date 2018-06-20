CRICKET: Crawley Eagles captain Rehan praises batsmen for being ‘the main difference between the two sides’

Crawley Eagles captain Rehan Hassan praised his batsmen as they rose to the challenge to beat Seaford.

Newcomers to the 1st team Tanveer Haider and Shazad Ali helped boost the side, having been promoted from the 2nd and 3rd teams after two runless weeks.

Rehan said: “We were struggling in the last two weeks with poor batting.

“Shazad stayed in for an hour on his 1st team debut while Tanveer scme in from the 2nds and scored 49 not out.

“I was very happy for all of us as a batting unit after the last two matches.

“We all contributed with the bat and that was the difference between the two sides.”

Eagles got back to winning ways with a four-wicket victory over Seaford at Cherry Lane.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat. Eagles’ main strike bowler Imran Mehboob was missing injured which gave Mohamad Arif the opportunity to step up from the second team and he did not disappoint with solid figures of 1-30.

But it was Anjum Zafer who bowled a marathon spell of 17-4-37-4 was the pick of the bowlers as the visitors finished on 204-6 off 53 overs.

Seaford’s Ben Brown was the top-scorer with 55 not out. Razik (33) returned to open the innings with young Sajeer Nizam (23), who put on 55 for the first wicket.

Further contributions from Fallah Uddin (55) and Shazad Ali (21), playing his first game in the 1st team, kept the hosts in contention to overhaul the total.

But it was Tanveer who showed his class with a brilliant knock of 49 which included a massive six over mid-wicket to take the team to victory and a welcome 26 points.

Eagles make the long trip to Hastings & St Leonards Priory on Saturday in what will be another tough game against a good team.