CRICKET: Ifield’s skipper Groves calls for more application

Ifield skipper Jack Groves is demanding his side apply themselves after being given a lesson in fielding and batting by Premier Division leaders Roffey.

He praised their opponents for ‘showing their class’ against his newly-promoted side, who suffered a comprehensive 189-run defeat.

Groves said: “We were under pressure from the get go and unfortunately we weren’t able to put any sort of partnerships together to get ourselves out of the hole we had created.

“Credit to Roffey’s bowling, but we know we’re a lot better than what we showed.

“They played really well and showed their class.”

Jack Groves won the toss and decided to have a bowl first and the decision paid off early when Andy McGorian trapped opener Theo Rivers lbw for just two in the second over.

This early success was shortlived, however, and a further 100 runs were added before Ifield were able to pick up another wicket when Rohit Jogota was expertly caught by Mike Norris for 48 off the bowling of Jigar Parekh.

Jibran Khan made 58 and a succession of Roffey batsmen then made solid contributions with a final flurry of 36 runs off 20 balls from Paul Harrison taking the score to 266 for 7 off their 50 overs.

The Ifield bowlers toiled hard and never let their heads drop. There were two wickets each for Parekh, Andy McGorian and Dan Smith.

The Ifield response got off to a bad start when Paul Clifford was out without scoring and the innings never got going with too many batsmen showing a lack of judgement accompanied by poor shot execution.

With only three batsmen getting into double figures it became a stroll in the park for the visitors as they cruised to victory in the 31st over.

Ifield need to adapt quickly to life at the top table if they want to make it more than just a one season appearance in the Premier Division and the batsmen in particular need to knuckle down and start valuing their wickets more.

The Ifield captain wants his players to step up to the new challenge they are facing now they are playing in the higher division which involves longer matches.

Groves added: “We’ve got to apply ourselves and take responsibility especially now in the longer format.”

Ifield travel to reigning champions East Grinstead on Saturday.