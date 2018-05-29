CRICKET: Ifield skipper Groves keen to make impact against leading sides

Ifield skipper Jack Groves criticised his side for not making the most of a promising start which gave them a mountain to climb.

However they were second best to Horsham on Saturday and suffered a seven-wicket defeat.

cricket. Ifield v Eastbourne. Jack Groves. Pic Steve Robards SR1814524 SUS-180521-155051001

Groves said: “We didn’t capitalise on the start we had and left ourselves too much to do in the last ten or so overs.

“The Horsham spinners made it really hard for us.”

He admitted Sussex professional Will Beer made the difference in winning the match for their opponents.

Groves said: “He batted really well and looked comfortable and took the game away from us.

“We’ve got to learn from that and bat smarter in the middle period.”

Jack Groves won the toss and elected to bat first and the opening partnership of Paul Clifford and Mahad Ahmed put on a half century in good time before Clifford departed for 28.

Ahmed went for a solid 29 and Dan Smith and Mike Norris then put on the second half century partnership of the innings to take the score to 134.

Smith was LBW to Oxley for 41 but Ifield were reasonably well placed but unfortunately the middle order failed to capitalise on the start.

Once Norris was bowled by Sussex professional Will Beer for 34, wickets fell quickly with Jack Groves, Dan Groves and Sam Dorrington all failing to make significant contributions.

Pratik Patel hit a few late runs and finished 22 not out as the innings closed after 50 overs on 207-8.

The Horsham batsmen were always in control and a 54-run opening partnership gave them a good base.

Australian overseas player Andy McGorian picked up both openers courtesy of catches by Patel and Dorrington but Will Beer and Michael Thornely carried on the good work and although Thornely was bowled by Dan Smith for 47 Beer saw Horsham home with a classy unbeaten 56 with 13 overs in hand.

Ifield welcome former champions and joint-leaders Roffey to Ifield Green next Saturday.

Groves does not fear taking on such a strong team and is keen to make an impact against the bigger sides in their first few weeks since gaining promotion to the Premier League f0r the first time.

He said: “We know how good a side Roffey are, first and foremost we need to go out and look to get ten points whether we’re batting or bowling first and then see where we are from there.

“We want to be competitive in this league and these are the types of games you want to play in.”