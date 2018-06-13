CRICKET: Three Bridges captain Matt Blandford praises Man of the Match Bellars

Three Bridges skipper Matt Blandford praised man of the match Luke Bellars who helped his side gain a hard-fought draw with Mayfield in the Division Two top of the table clash.

He also believes this result could be significant in the race for promotion to the Premier Division.

Blandford said: “In the long run this was a good result.

“I think they Mayfield delayed their declaration too long and almost batted us out of the game.

“They only gained five points on us rather than 20.”

Nisal Francisco ended unbeaten on 159 as Mayfield declared at 287 off 49 overs.

In reply, Joe Walker was bowled by Allen for 43 as overseas player David Winn passed 50.

Bridges struggled to build partnerships after this but Winn remained in control hitting a brilliant 72 before being out stumped.

At 169-6 Bellars continued the positive intent, planting a short ball from the Mayfield opening bowler into the neighbouring field on his was to a run-a-ball 42.

When him and Blandford fell at 209-9 Bridges decided to shut up shop, Thomas Floyd and Adrian Chappell showing incredible determination, blocking out the last seven overs to claim the draw.

Ultimately Bridges can see this as saving 15 points from Mayfield.

Man of the Match was Luke Bellars for his 2-38 and counter-attacking 42.

Bridges are at home to Chichester Priory this Saturday, starting at 12.30pm.