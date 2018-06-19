CRICKET: Three Bridges skipper Blandford praises ‘excellent’ Rose

Three Bridges skipper Matt Blandford praised Mike Rose for his brilliant all-round display.

Rose took 3-40 and made a match-winning 37 not out to help his side to a fine three-wicket victory against Chichester Priory.

Blandford said: “Rosey was man of the match and was excellent once again, with the ball he offers such great control and his batting has really come on, he’s making that number eight spot his own!”

Blandford heralded overseas player David Winn, who topscored with 50.

He said: “David is starting to fire for us and its great, he controls the pace of the innings really well and is a great person to learn off for the rest of our line up.

“Hopefully he can continue this form into the second half of the season.”

After drinks Bridges combined Rose and Blandford from opposite ends.

In a hostile spell, Blandford was sending the ball flying past the batsman’s chin regularly with Rose wheeling away at the other end offering no bad balls whatsoever.

Chichester slipped from 110-2 to 118-6 thanks to three wickets from Rose and one from Blandford.

At 192-8, you’d have thought Chichester would now go for it and try to declare to give them overs to bowl Bridges out but they continued to plod along using the full 53 overs to hit 221-8.

Alderman fell in the first over of the Bridges innings carving a cut shot straight to gully for four.

Russell and Derham steadied the ship but the former fell to a seed of doom from De La Fuente.

Bridges then had a little wobble with the score on 49 as Derham fell for 22 and Golding went for a duck. Walker and Winn set about re-building the innings and did so through some great counter-attacking cricket.

Winn passed 50 with ease but fell a few balls later to Kristensen LBW.

This bought Luke Bellars to the crease at seven and straight from the off he set about scoring at over a run a ball, working the ball into gaps. Walker was LBW to a dubious decision but had to go. With Rose and Bellars at the crease it was make or break for Bridges and they never looked like losing.

The pair hit regular boundaries to take the rate down from needing nine an over to needing just ten off the last three at which point Bellars was dismissed for a well made 41.

In came captain Blandford to finish it off with Rose and the pair slammed two easy boundaries to take the win, chasing 221 off 45.2 overs.

Next week Bridges travel to Ansty.