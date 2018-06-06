CRICKET: Three Bridges skipper Blandford praises Rose for man of the match display

Three Bridges skipper Matt Blandford praised spinner Mike Rose for his man of the match display last weekend.

Rose scored an invaluable unbeaten 26 and bowled a magical spell of 4-13 to help his side beat Bognor Regis by 61 runs.

Rose managed to turn the game in Bridges’ favour twice. Firstly propelling them to 160 with 26* and getting Bognor skipper Ryan Maskell caught behind with his first ball.

Blandford was understandably delighted with the display, which indicates the progress they have made.

He said: “This was a really satisfying win as we won from a tough position against a solid team. It shows our development as a team.

“Our great start comes down to us playing as a team and understanding the role each of us has to perform.

“We know if we all fulfil our role in the team we will come out on the winning side.

“We a have built a great team culture where we are all in harmony on and off the pitch.”

Bridges lost early wickets against Bognor and were 57-4 before Connor Golding (27) and Rose (26*) batted excellently in tough conditions to guide Bridges to 160 all out, a good score in what were tough conditions.

Danny Alderman got Mikey Harris caught at slip by Rose then Rose himself, who got Bognor’s captain Maskell out first ball, started the collapse.

Bognor then proceeded to lose seven wickets for 44 runs as Bridges turned the screw brilliantly.

Rose bowled with flight and guile to claim an outstanding 4-13 off nine overs.

Archit Patel also spun out Bognor’s topscorer Charlie Laforet and another to claim 2-14 before Blandford managed to pick up 2-16 from his 5.4 overs.

It was a great win for Bridges as they were put in on a green top and ended up winning by 61 runs.

Blandford believes they can win again this Saturday away to strong second-placed Mayfield.

He said: “It will be a tough game. They’ve (Mayfield) recruited well but if we can nail our gameplan, like we know we can, I have every confidence we will come away with 30 more points to add to our tally.”