Heavy Brighton defeat adds to Ifield's woes at the bottom of the table

Ifield were comprehensively beaten by nine wickets in a one-sided game that added to their woes at the foot of the premier league table.

Ifield went into the game with a decimated side after six first team regulars were unavailable for a variety of reasons.

Ifield skipper Jack Groves

Skipper Jack Groves finally won a toss and then wished he hadn’t as his decision to bat first backfired spectacularly as the Ifield batsmen one by one succumbed to the Brighton attack with Simon Hetherton wrecker-in-chief with figures of 6 for 21.

Mike Norris with 33 and Tom Wragg with 11 were the only batsmen to reach double figures and there were four ducks along the way as Ifield made just 67 in 19 overs.

In reply Brighton knocked off the runs in just nine overs for the loss of one wicket with Sussex pro Luke Wells making 48.

The Premier Division is a tough league containing many county players and ex-pros and is a massive step up from division two which Ifield won comfortably in 2017 and survival in the first season is the best you can hope for as you seek to adapt to the standard.

Ifield, especially the batsmen, have yet to adapt and with seven games to go the hope is that belatedly players will start to find some form and reproduce some of the performances that took them into the top division.

Skipper Groves said: “We knew Premier league Cricket was always going to be tough and I knew we may be one or two players short in the batting department.

“Recent injuries and unavailabilities really haven’t helped us though.”

Ifield face an in-form Eastbourne side on Saturday - a team who have won their last three matches.

On Saturday, they beat Cuckfield after recovering from 88-7 to post a winning total of 302-9.

Groves said: “We’ll go again Saturday with most likely a different team to Saturday with people available and hope for a much improved performance.

“We know how good Eastbourne are but we’ve got to believe the next win is round the corner.”

Ifield 2nd XI enjoyed a 65 run win over West Chiltington and Thakeham 2nd XI. Ifield won the toss and elected to bat.

Joe Smith (90), Duncan Greenaway (25), Oliver Fensom-Gobel (40) and Luke Morris (37) all batted well to help Ifield post 231-6 from their 40 overs.

In reply, West Chilts lost wickets at regular intervals thanks to Graeme Dean (4-18), Mahomed Qazi (2-40), Vish Patel (1-28) and Jack Morris (1-21).

