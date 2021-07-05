Horley book spot in final four of County League Cup

Guy Derham took 3-24 in Horley CC's Fullers Brewery Surrey County League Cup quarter-final win over Weybridge Vandals CC. Picture courtesy of Katie Field

Weybridge opted to bat first and made 163-7 in 45 overs. Guy Derham took 3-24 in his seven overs, and while he dismissed batters one and three, brother Regan Derham ran out batter two.

Skipper Charlie Robins took two wickets and Jon Barnett one, with keeper Anthony Puttick grabbing three catches.

A recalculation of Horley’s target due to a rain interruption left them needing 174 from 40 overs and they got there with plenty of time to spare thanks to an excellent opening partnership of 104 from Regan Derham and Sam Remfry, who made 63 and 66 not out respectively.

When Derham fell, Remfry batted on with Matt Gainsford, who made 19, and George Hyde, 15 not out.

But Horley didn’t fare so well in their County League Premier Division match on Saturday, losing by five wickets to Lingfield CC.

Horley were put in and bowled out for 149 in 41.4 overs, with Regan Derham top-scoring with 33, Phil Norman making 29 and Puttick 28.

Barnett took three wickets in Lingfield’s reply, Regan Derham picked up one wicket and Guy Derham got a run-out, but Lingfield reached 150-5 after 37.4 overs to win the game.

The defeat means Horley are fifth in the table but still within reach of the promotion spots if they can rediscover their winning ways.

HORLEY CC 2ND XI

A fine half-century from Aryan Patel in a winning draw at Mitcham CC helped Horley CC 2nd XI pick up another seven league points to continue their push towards safety in the Surrey County Premier Division.

Horley were put in and three good partnerships in the top order enabled them to amass a total of 187-6 declared.

Lewis Tomkins made 23 in tandem with Patel, Richard Waddington made 34, then Sam Bracken, batting at five, hit a very quick 44 including five fours, to get Horley to maximum batting points.

In reply, Mitcham never tried to chase the target and just batted for the draw. Chris Cosham took three wickets, thanks to good catches from Harry Grimwood, Tom Livermore and Cosham himself.

Alex Field joined the attack and got the number four batter out lbw in his first over, and Mitcham ended up on 130-4 at the end of their allocated 39 overs.

HORLEY CC 3RD XI

At a lovely ground at Hartley CC in Kent, Horley CC 3rd XI won the toss and put the hosts in.

With the Hartley batsmen showing attacking intent from the off, Joey Wildman picked up a wicket early on, bowling one of the openers.

Simon Hogg had the other opener caught by Ben Stewart on the boundary just before his half-century.

Tight bowling and smart work from Dirk Douglas behind the stumps kept the run rate down while the pick of the bowlers Aidan Spalding was rewarded with a wicket, caught by Ryan Bunn.

Ian Hayes' 97 not out led the way for Hartley in scoring a total of 215-3 off their 40 overs.

After a quick fish and chip tea for some, Horley's chase started rapidly with Douglas and Bunn scoring at more than eight an over.

But once they fell to a smart catch and a tight run out, Horley's batsmen found it hard to score quickly off the slower, accurate bowling.

Stewart (36) and Danny Patel (30) brought Horley closer to the target, but they finished on 171-7, 44 runs short in an enjoyable game against some friendly, sporting opposition.

HORLEY CC UNDER-18s

Horley CC under-18s warmed up for their forthcoming league season with a match at Outwood CC but lost by 13 runs.

Outwood made 144 all out from their 20 overs, with Will Blease retiring on 30. Zack Collins took four wickets, and Aryan Patel, Alex Field and Ben Cooper one each.

The star of Horley’s reply was Christian Kelly who hit a classy 50 off 37 balls, including seven fours and a six.