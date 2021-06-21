Horley CC round-up: First team end losing run in low-scoring encounter with Chaldon

Chaldon won the toss and elected to bat first. Horley started strongly, taking a wicket in their first and third overs, both bowled by captain Charlie Robins (2-20 from six overs).

The third wicket partnership was the biggest of Chaldon’s innings, 47, before Adam Stephenson dismissed Sikander Gulzar for 29 in the 13th over.

Wickets then began to fall regularly through the middle overs with tight bowling from Stephenson and from Derham who picked up five wickets for 33 runs in an 11 over spell. Chaldon were only able to put on 112 before Jon Barnett took the final wicket of the innings in the 37th over.

Cricket round-up - Horley CC

Just like Horley, Chaldon picked up early wickets, having dismissed both Horley openers by the second over.

However, Sam Remfry anchored the innings with patient, steady batting and finished not out on 43. Ben Davies joined Remfry with the score at 64-5 and showed intent to get the game finished; a quick-fire 27 not out was enough to see Horley over the line at 113-5 in 30.1 overs.

Horley are now sitting in fifth place in the ten-team Premier Division, but are only 11 points off top spot.

Horley 2nds drew their Surrey County League Premier Division match at Horsley and Send, patiently batting out their overs to deny their hosts the win.

Horley put Horsley in and it looked like a good decision as excellent opening bowling from Matt Puttick and Sam Bracken reduced them to 39-4 from 12 overs.

However, Horsley then put together some good partnerships to reach 188-9 declared from 49.4 overs.

Puttick took three wickets for 48 from 14 overs, Trevor Stevens 3-58, Alex Field 1-30 and Bracken 1-31. Richard Waddington pounced for a good runout from the covers.

Horsley had brought a few first team players into their second team, as their first team match was cancelled, and Horley found the pace and swing of the opening bowlers tough to handle.

They were 13-3 after 11 overs and clearly their best hope was a draw.

Andrew Thomas top-scored with 21 and Aryan Patel was unlucky to be out lbw to a delivery which looked high, while Bracken was well caught in the deep and Puttick was caught when the bowler parried the ball up to a team-mate at mid-on.

In steady rain, Horsley sought the last couple of wickets, but Horley battened down the hatches and Field faced 34 balls before getting out for two runs, Stevens was not out six from 33 balls and skipper Darren Croft saw off 13 balls without scoring, as Horley finished on 70-9 from 46 overs.

Horley 3rds lost a close encounter at Sutton Challengers.

In leafy surroundings Sutton won the toss and inserted Horley on a slightly damp wicket.

Horley's top order batted solidly with Harry Grimwood scoring a useful 32. Sutton's bowlers made it hard to score, but useful knocks from Luke Smith (25), Danny Patel (34) and Ben Stewart (29) in the middle order ensured Horley posted a competitive 170. Sarajaveet Singh the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 20.

Sutton's reply started more solidly with an 81-run opening partnership, Syed Mohsin Ali Tirmizi scoring a half century.

But once Naveed Sherwani took two wickets in one over, wickets fell steadily with two good catches by Jack Poplett and Jorell Wildman and a sharp runout by Ben Stewart and Luke Smith.

With the game approaching a tight finish Deepak Rajurkar smashed 34 off 14 balls to bring the game home for Sutton Challengers with only three wickets and three overs to spare. Leon Watson was the pick of Horley's bowlers with 3 for 29.

Horley’s Sunday 1sts lost by four wickets at Hartfield, but under-13s player Daniel Sired took a wicket on his adult cricket debut, and Harry Grimwood made a good 42 in Horley’s innings and took a couple of good catches behind the stumps.