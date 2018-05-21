Horley cricket round-up: Ware puts in big performance for 1st XI

Good bowling and fielding set up Horley’s first win of the season.

Horley 1st XI 151-4 (42.3 overs), Frimley 150-7 (45 overs). Horley won by six wickets.

Frimley elected to bat but Horley’s two spin bowlers, Trevor Stevens and John Barnet were outstanding, taking 3-20 and 4-22 respectively, as Frimley were restricted to just 150 from their 45 overs.

Horley then batted very well with three players leading the way. Opener Danny Razzaq made 36 not out, Sam Remfry added another 36 and there was a big performance from Matt Ware with 53, scoring the first XI’s first 50 of the year and taking Horley to a six-wicket win.

Chaldon CMO CC 2nd XI 249-6 (40 overs), Horley 2nd XI 133 all out (31.5 overs). Chaldon won by 116 runs.

Horley were well beaten by Chaldon despite winning the toss and electing to field.

Chaldon batted strongly from the outset against opening bowlers Chris Cosham and Darren Croft. Abdul Razzaq made the first breakthrough and ended up with three wickets, while Andrew Thomas took two and Andrew Burbidge and Croft one each.

Horley lost early wickets in their reply and continued to see batters dismissed at regular intervals. Cosham top-scored for Horley with 29 not out while Fizal Nadir made 21, but Horley could only make 133.

Horley U14s 98-0 (9.1 overs), Banstead U14s 95-7 (20 overs). Horley won by six wickets.

Horley made it two wins out of two in the U14s league, restricting Banstead to a low total with a good all-round performance in the field, then knocking off the runs in double-quick time without losing a wicket. No fewer than 68 of their 98 runs came from boundaries.

Six Horley players took a wicket apiece – Udith Molanguri, Freddie Holland, Joe English, Zack Collins, Tommy McKenna and George Bowers. Holland also claimed a runout and took a catch, while Molanguri and Collins caught one victim each.

Collins and Christian Kelly opened Horley’s innings and Collins retired on 40, including six fours. Kelly, who had made 50 not out for the U15s two days earlier, was in fine form again, hitting six fours in his total of 31 not out, and Aryan Patel ended up on 23 not out (five fours).

Newdigate v Horley u13s

Horley u13s played at Newdigate twice in two days, once in round one of the East Surrey Colts League Cup and once in the league. Honours were shared with Newdigate progressing in the knockout competition but Horley claiming the league points.

The cup game was extremely high-scoring, with Newdigate making a daunting 156-4 from their 20 overs and Horley rising to the challenge but falling just short with 151-3.

Horley made a good start in the field with Joe English clean bowling Scott Bloomfield, then taking a catch from Bailey Warren’s bowling in the eighth over. Ben Stewart took a wicket in the ninth and another in the 11th with Tommy McKenna taking the catch.

This left Newdigate at 54 from 11 overs but then their best batters began to pepper the boundaries. George McLoughlin retired on 31 and Thomas Clark on 30, while Oliver Brien made 24 as the home side put on 102 in the last nine overs.

This Horley team has never had to chase down a bigger total, but after losing one early wicket a second-wicket partnership of 91 by Harry Grimwood and Alex Field gave them a real chance.

Grimwood retired on 30 from 27 balls and Field was bowled for 28, which included his first ever six as his first scoring shot of the day.

Horley continued to keep up with the demanding run rate and had wickets in hand. Stewart was their top-scorer, retiring on 32 from 30 balls, including five fours. Warren made 19 before being bowled in the final over and Newdigate hung on to win.

The following day the two teams were back again, with some different faces on both sides. This time Horley bowled the home side out for 109 in 18.2 overs and passed that total in just 15.4 overs for a comfortable, seven-wicket league win.

Wickets for Evan Grimwood, Field, Hugo Hobbs, Leah Lane and three for Udith Molanguri had Newdigate in trouble at 37 for seven but their tail wagged, with Brien scoring 31 before retiring and Bloomfield 17.

Horley went about their reply steadily and without taking risks. Molanguri and Evan Grimwood put on 35 for the first wicket before the former was out for 13. Evan Grimwood went on to get 30 and retire, hitting four fours on the way, while Lane made 13, Joseph Marshall 12 not out and Joseph Barton 11 not out.

Merstham U12s 55 all out (14.3 overs), Horley U12s 149-2 (20 overs). Horley won by 94 runs.

Horley U12s cruised into the second round of the League Cup with a big win over Merstham which included a hat-trick for Edward James – the first ever by a player in this team.

Horley chose to bat and opener Harry Grimwood hit a majestic 25 from 27 balls including four boundaries before he had to retire.

Batting conditions were actually quite tricky, with a low bounce on a dead pitch causing problems. Evan Grimwood and Joe English both survived a few scares to make 22 not out and 21 not out respectively. Hugo Hobbs chipped in with an exciting cameo of 17 from 17 balls before he was bowled and Merstham helped Horley amass an imposing total of 149 by conceding 61 extras, including 19 from no balls on a pitch where anything pitched short was almost guaranteed to bounce two or three times.

Horley’s bowlers had a terrific day, managing to pitch the ball up very well and the Merstham batters scored just 19 off the bat in total, with 36 extras taking them past the 50 mark.

English took two early wickets and Bailey Warren got a runout, then James stepped up to claim his rare hat-trick, all clean bowled. That earned him the Man of the Match trophy, but Hobbs and Benji Benetar also played key roles with two wickets each, while Erin Gooch was unlucky not to get a wicket and bowled the only maiden of the match.

Horley Under-9s 289-8 (20 overs), Oxted and Limpsfield Under-9s 329-8 (20 overs). Oxted and Limpsfield won by 40 runs.

Horley put the opposition into bat and Riley Hill made an early breakthrough helped by an excellent catch by Finley Jakins. It wasn’t long before Jakins claimed his second victim, this time as bowler with a delivery that, in the words of team mate Coby Warren, “exploded the stumps”!

Oxted and Limpsfield’s batsmen then settled in, hitting several fours and sixes before Thomas Hitchman made the catch of the day. The visitors soon lost a fourth and fifth wicket, this time to Ruben and Beau Money respectively.

Hitchman then claimed his second wicket with an incredible direct hit throw for a run out. Ryan Smith claimed the final wicket as Oxted and Limpsfield finished on 329.

Horley knew this would be a tough score to beat so took every opportunity to run singles. Hill hit several confident fours, as did Smith who also struck his first six. Alex Mutton also hit a couple of fours but the target set by Oxted and Limpsfield proved too high as Horley finished 40 runs short.

Cricket round-up: Centuries galore in run-filled day