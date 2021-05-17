Horley first and second XIs make it two wins from two

Sam Remfry starred with the ball for Horley CC 1st XI and Horley CC Hackers this week. Picture courtesy of Katie Field

On a day that looked very likely to be interrupted by weather, Horley skipper Charlie Robins elected to field first, and Horley got off to a fantastic start, reducing Weybridge to 9-2 with Robins (4-37) picking up both early wickets.

A couple of chances for further dismissals were missed and Dan Fenton (56) and Amandeep Singh (114*) took advantage and started to up the scoring.

There were two rain delays and after the second, Horley regrouped and Sam Remfry (2-33) claimed the key wicket of Fenton, caught spectacularly by brother Ben.

This slowed the run rate up and put pressure on Singh to score by himself as wickets kept falling the other end.

After one final rain delay, Weybridge got the chance to finish their innings and Singh ended up with an unbeaten century in a total of 216-9 from 45 overs. Matt Gainsford took one wicket and there were two runouts.

Horley were set a revised target of 154 from 26 overs. They lost a couple of early wickets, with both Remfrys being trapped lbw by Jonny Powell (1-18) and Woo Powell (2-39).

With the score at 50-2, Gainsford (50) and Nathan Baily (70*) shared a 50-run partnership to steady the Horley innings and lead them towards the 154 total.

Gainsford fell to Woo Powell and the incoming batsman Ben Davies played second fiddle to Baily as he ended the innings with a flourish by dispatching the Weybridge bowlers to all parts of the ground, getting Horley home with an over to spare.

HORLEY CC 2ND XI

Horley CC 2nd XI made it two wins out of two in the Fuller’s County League 2nd XI Premier Division, beating Southern Railway, Kenley & Selsdon CC by 136 runs, thanks to a great opening partnership, including 85 for Andrew Thomas, followed by six wickets for Chris Cosham.

Horley travelled with a strong team and had a little apprehension regarding the weather and state of the pitch and being put into bat did not seem ideal, with rain threatening.

Openers Thomas and Richard Waddington each survived relatively easy chances in the opening overs, but through diligent and watchful defence, and with the bad balls being dispatched to the boundary, the partnership started to grow.

This, combined with good running between the wickets and the inability of the opposition fielders to hold any catches, saw Thomas and Waddington put together a match-winning partnership of 155 at nearly six an over.

Thomas was first to fall on an excellent 85 with Waddington following soon after with a well-constructed 61.

George Hyde (16), Anthony Puttick (16) and Matt Ware (18*) kept the runs flowing and Horley ended up on a very creditable 222-6 off their 45 overs.

On a pitch which offered up assistance to the bowlers, with a rather erratic bounce, demonstrated by the fact that all six wickets to fall were bowled, this was a challenging target for Kenley to chase.

Cosham set Horley on their way with a wicket in his first over and he continued to prove too much for the home side’s batsmen, finishing with excellent figures of 6-19 in his allocated nine overs.

Other wickets came from Trevor Stevens (2-25) and Kashif Naveed (1-10) before Puttick bowled the last batsman with the score at 86.

Puttick also took three excellent catches in the field which contributed to the home team’s downfall in 36 overs.

This weekend Horley 2nds are at home to London Gymkhana CC, which should prove a sterner challenge.

HORLEY CC HACKERS

Horley CC Hackers won their first match in the Sussex Slam T20, beating Felbridge & Sunnyside CC Fury by 53 runs.

Excellent middle-order batting by Nathan Baily and Ben Remfry helped Horley reach 201-6 from their 20 overs.

Both reached the retirement mark of 50, with Baily making 54 from 24 balls and Remfry 53 from 25 balls.

They helped themselves to plenty of fours and sixes, hitting the ball out of the ground on the short leg-side and peppering the car park.

Anthony Puttick was the next highest scorer with 22.

The Hackers restricted the hosts to 148-9 from their 20 overs. Matt Gainsford took 3-22, Charlie Robins 3-29 and Sam Remfry 2-15.

Puttick got a terrific direct-hit run out and took two catches, while Regan Derham held two excellent catches in the cold and windy evening conditions.

Highlights of this, and other Horley matches can be seen on Horley Cricket Club’s own YouTube channel.

HORLEY CC UNDER-12s

Horley CC under-12s were disappointed to lose by one run away to Salfords CC under-12s.

Fielding first, Horley got off to a flying start when Alex Mutton took a catch on the second ball of the game from the bowling of Ryan Smith.

A quick, accurate throw from Smith then led to a run out before wicketkeeper Edward Rhodes took a catch from the bowling of Mutton for the third.

Jack James got a run out, before Rhodes took his second catch of the game, this time off Luke Benjamin.

Benjamin then took a catch himself from the bowling of Mutton, before Mutton hit the stumps to claim the seventh wicket, as Salfords finished their 20 overs on 126-7.

In Horley’s reply, Jack James batted very well to retire on 33, including seven fours, and Rhodes made a quick 24, including a huge six.

At the death, Mutton was only prevented from seeing Horley over line by a brave stop by the bowler to prevent what would otherwise have been a four.