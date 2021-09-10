Horley under-13s crowned Surrey Tier Two Cup champions

Horley CC under-13s finished the season in style by winning the Surrey Tier Two Cup final

They put Teddington CC in on Surrey Finals Day at Valley End Cricket Club, and plenty of tight bowling and good fielding restricted Teddington to just 62-5 from their 15 overs.

Opening bowler Dan Sired got Horley off to a good start with a caught and bowled in his first over, while Sam Terry also restricted the batters to just nine runs from his three overs, picking up a clean bowled wicket in his third.

Ollie Millard and Aidan Spalding then piled on the pressure, both taking a wicket, then wicketkeeper Artie Hoskins and vice-captain Khyan Patel worked together to produce a brilliant run out.

In Horley’s reply, Sired top-scored with a quick fire 20, which combined with his tight bowling gave him the player of the match award.

Matt Girling survived some challenging spin bowling and went on to score 16 not out and was joined by captain Henry Grimwood when Sired fell, and he upped the run rate, with 14 not out off 10 balls.