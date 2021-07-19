Horley's promotion prospects dented by Weybridge Vandals

Under-13s Ollie Millard (left) and Aidan Spalding enjoyed great debuts for Horley CC Development XI

Weybridge elected to bowl first on what felt like the first day of summer. Horley never really got going with the bat, losing wickets at regular intervals.

The highest scorer in the top six was Nathan Baily with 20 which meant at 64-6 it was down to the lower order to try and give Horley a total that could be defended.

Matthew Gainsford was the batsman to stand up and be counted, scoring 52 off 46 balls and with small contributions from the tail, Horley had a score of 141 to defend.

Horley CC Ladies hosted a hardball festival aimed at players new to cricket. Pictures courtesy of Katie Field

Wickets were shared evenly for Weybridge but the pick of the bowlers were Mark Fenton and Oscar Powell taking 3-11 and 3-36 respectively.

Horley started off much better with the ball than they did with the bat due mainly to Guy Derham who bowled a fantastic opening spell and picked up three early wickets that reduced the hosts to 23-3.

Dan Fenton (33) showed some resistance until he was caught at slip by Regan Derham off the bowling of Adam Stephenson.

At 54-4, Weybridge were in desperate need of a partnership and got it in the form of Connor Baker (40) and Seb Hall (33*) who dug in and picked off runs as and when they could.

A couple of late wickets from the impressive Gainsford could not rescue Horley from defeat as Weybridge got over the line with four wickets remaining.

Horley are still only one win behind the team in the second promotion spot and they entertain top of the league London Gymkhana CC this Saturday.

HORLEY CC 2ND XI

Horley CC 2nd XI battled to their fifth consecutive draw in the Surrey County League 2nd XI Premier Division, with the seventh and unbroken eighth wicket partnerships putting on 45 of their 113 runs to save the game against bottom-of-the-table Southern Rail, Kenley & Selsdon CC.

Kenley elected to bat and the opener was dropped first ball, however wickets were soon tumbling and with the score at 50-5 after 18 overs Horley looked to be on their way to a win.

Fifteen-year-old Ben Stewart bowled an excellent opening spell and ended up with 3-20 from ten overs, while Chris Cosham took 1-24 in nine overs, including five maidens.

The first-change bowlers, Trevor Stevens (3-31) and Alex Field (1-22) continued the damage, while Darren Croft and Phil Norman took a wicket apiece, but a seventh-wicket partnership of 49 helped Kenley reach 153 all out in 45 overs.

Fifteen-year-old Harry Grimwood was the only batter from Horley’s top four to reach double figures, making a patient 19 against good bowling as senior players fell around him.

Jordan Robins, who had dislocated a finger attempting a diving catch in the first innings, returned from hospital to bat at six but when he fell Horley were in all kinds of trouble at 36-5.

Matt Ware and Stewart steadied the ship to take the score to 68 but when Ware went for 16, Horley set about batting for the draw.

Stewart made 15 from 59 balls and Field eight not out from 61 balls, and the 16-year-old saw Horley home alongside veteran Stevens, who played a few more shots and made 23 including three fours and a mighty six into the road.

HORLEY CC 3RD XI

Horley CC 3rd XI lost a low-scoring match at Gravesend CC on Saturday. Stand-in skipper Nick Waddington won the toss and elected to bat first.

Horley's innings started slowly against some accurate bowling and wickets tumbled at a steady rate. Andrew Reid stuck at it with a battling 39 out of Horley's total of 63 all out.

Gaganpreet Singh was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for nine off five overs.

Horley's bowlers started just as well as Gravesend's, making it difficult for the hosts to score.

Gravesend were soon 20-5, thanks especially to under-13s player Aidan Spalding taking a brilliant 4-16, but 42 not out from Simran Singh saw Gravesend home with five wickets remaining.

HORLEY CC DEVELOPMENT XI

An unbeaten century from Ben Davies helped Horley CC Development XI maintain their 100 per cent record in the Surrey Trust League Tier Two competition with a thrilling win at Newdigate CC on Sunday.

Horley elected to bat first on a scorching afternoon and made 250-7 from 40 overs. Opener George Hyde hit a good 25 but it was the fifth-wicket partnership of 109 between Davies and Jonathan Barnett which did most of the damage.

Barnett scored 55 from 41 balls including four sixes and four fours, while Davies made 115 not out from 108 balls, including four sixes and 11 fours.

Six different Newdigate bowlers took wickets, with Joseph Haynes taking 2-19.

Horley then had Newdigate reeling at 37-4, with Kaine Stephens and Matt Gainsford taking an early wicket each.

Alex Field picked up two wickets in his first over, one thanks to a great catch by Stephens before he trapped in-form opener Thomas Clark lbw.

Barnett took two wickets, the first a caught-and-bowled with his first ball, the second good catch in the deep from Hyde, but Newdigate came right back into the game with a magnificent seventh-wicket partnership of 127 by Andrew Kehl and Joseph Haynes.

Newdigate were in the driving seat but crucially, in the 37th over Davies bowled Kehl for 88 from 71 balls (10 fours and two sixes).

The hosts were still in the hunt, but Aryan Patel bowled a good closing spell, taking two wickets – including a smart stumping by Dirk Douglas – and pegged back the scoring just enough to see Horley home.

Haynes was left not out on 84 in a total of 237-9 (six fours and three sixes).

Two under-13s players made good Development XI debuts for Horley. One, Aidan Spalding, showed great character in bowling a terrific seven overs and Ollie Millard made nine in Horley’s innings.

HORLEY CC LADIES

Horley CC Ladies hosted a hardball festival aimed at players new to cricket.

The event was jointly organised by Charlotte Gouldsborough from South Nutfield CC and Martha Spalding from Horley and 26 players from four local clubs took part: Horley, South Nutfield, Outwood CC and Merstham CC.

The players were divided into four teams of six or seven and Team A, made up of Lisa Boardman (Horley), Sarah Oliver (Horley), Megan Griffiths (SNCC), Jane Pancheva (SNCC), Krystal Leaver (SNCC) and Catriona Knight (Outwood) won.

The day’s top bowler was Lisa Boardman with three wickets and the best batter was Alex Willie (SNCC) who scored 37.