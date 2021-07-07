Ifield skipper Groves 'extremely delighted' with Brighton & Hove 2nds victory

Ifield CC captain Jack Groves was incredibly pleased with his side's performance in their win over Brighton & Hove CC 2nd XI. Picture by Steve Robards

Brighton, electing to bat after winning the toss, were skittled for just 58 in 24 overs after a captain’s performance from Groves.

The skipper led by example, taking 5-21, as Ifield decimated Brighton’s batting line up.

All of Ifield’s bowling attack took wickets, with Malinda Thotiwilage taking 2-15, Sheldon Greenland 2-17 and Nicolo Fernando 1-4.

The reply saw Ifield breeze to the target of 59 in just ten overs. Thotiwilage (17*) and Groves got Ifield home after Rahul Patel (13) and wicketkeeper Vineet Vaish (duck) were removed by Kyle Masters (2-27).

Groves said: “I was extremely delighted. It’s not often we’ve been on the correct side of those type of results over the last few years.

“We got a couple of early wickets and kept the pressure on and things went out way.

“We’ve worked hard as a bowling unit to keep things tight and hope to pick up wickets on the way with pressure.”

Victory over Brighton leaves Ifield fifth in Division 3 East, with 168 points from nine games.

Ifield have endured difficulty in the last two full Sussex Cricket League campaigns.

The club were relegated from the Premier Division in 2018, and a season later tumbled out of Division 2.

Groves is content with Ifield’s performances so far but wanted to see his side wrack up a few more victories.

The Ifield captain added: “I’m really pleased with how our season has gone so far after a couple of tough years.

“We’ve won four, lost five but out of the five we’ve lost we could’ve easily picked up three or four wins out of those.

“It’s those close moments in games that have cost us but hopefully with a few wins under our belt we’ve got the confidence to see us through.”