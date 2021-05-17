Ifield v Crawley Eagles and Lindfield v Chichester Priory Park - Sussex Cricket League action picture special
The rain came down but it did not stop the cricket on Saturday in the Sussex Cricket League.
Monday, 17th May 2021, 8:21 am
Crawley Eagles were the victors against local rivals Ifield while Chichester Priory Park won away at Lindfield. Our photographer Steve Robards was at both games - here are a selection of his pictures.
