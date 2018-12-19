IPL star signs for Sussex Cricket League side

A Sussex Cricket League Division 2 side have pulled off a bit of a coup by signing Indian Premier League star Manan Vohra.

Lindfield Cricket Club have signed the 25-year-old former India Under-19s, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab star, who was signed last minute by the Rajasthan Royals at the last minute in yesterday's IPL auction.

Opener Vohra has played 28 first class matches and has scored three centuries with a highest scored of 224 for Punjab. He has played 86 T20 matches and has a highest scored of 95.

He made his first-class debut for Punjab in 2011-12, but made his mark only a couple of seasons later, with half-centuries against Vidarbha and Karnataka, and a matchwinning 187 against Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy.

Lindfield captain Simon Shivnarain commented: “We are delighted to have signed Manan for the 2019 season. His decision to join Lindfield represents a huge coup for us, in our efforts to push for the Premier league, and is stunning piece of business completed by our Director of Cricket, Phil Weir.

"He will bring a wealth of experience and talent to our 1st XI, and in particular will help our young batsmen make the most of their abilities. Last year, we promoted a number of junior players into the team, and Manan will prove a great addition in helping them with their development.”

