Jofra Archer left out of England's World Cup squad, but has chance to shine in warm-up games

Sussex pace bowler Jofra Archer has been left out of England's preliminary 15-man World Cup squad, but has been named in the squads for warm-up games against Pakistan and Ireland, writes Matt Blogg.

The uncapped bowler, born in Barbados, became eligible for England selection after changes to residency rules in March and has been called up to the ODI squad to face Pakistan and the IT20 squad to play in Pakistan and Ireland.

However, he has missed out on the preliminary World Cup squad with the likes of Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett and David Willey preferred.

Archer does still have a chance to make the final World Cup squad should he impress in the warm-up games he has been selected for however, as squad changes can be made until May 23rd.

England's National Selector Ed Smith said of the Sussex star: "The selection panel have been very impressed with Jofra Archer's performances in domestic and franchise cricket. He is a very talented and exciting cricketer."

Archer, who previously played for both Horsham and Middleton, has most recently been playing in the Indian Premier League for Rajasthan Royals alongside England internationals Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, and had been backed to make the 15-man World Cup squad by former England players Michael Vaghan and Darren Gough.

Despite his inexperience in one-day matches, Archer missing out will come as a surprise to many as he has been making a huge impact with his 90mph bowling for Sussex, Big Bash side Hobart Hurricanes and Rajasthan Royals.

The pace bowler will now have to impress in the opportunities he gets in warm-up games if he wants to force his way into the squad for the World Cup this Summer.